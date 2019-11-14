Microside adapts mikroBUS™

New Microside product has adopted the mikroBUS™ standard!

Microside boards are starting to use the mikroBUS™ socket that helps simplify development and maximize efficiency.

The new product that utilizes the mikroBUS™ standard is the X-TRAINER TO CLICK BOARD, from Microside.

Our business relationship is developing rapidly and we look forward to continuing it and impacting the embedded world.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out the what else is synonymous with the mikroBUS™ norm, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page. Trust us when we say, it just clicks!

For more information about the Microside & mikroBUS™ collaboration, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

