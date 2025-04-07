Micro Pump Click for precise air and fluid movement in embedded applications

Experience efficient micro-pumping with JSB1523018 ideal for small-scale fluid or air movement

Micro Pump Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise air and fluid movement in embedded applications. It features the JSB1523018, a mini pump from TCSTec, controlled by the DRV8213 brushed DC motor driver from Texas Instruments.

KEY FEATURES:



High flow rate: Delivers a flow rate of 1.1L/min.

Delivers a flow rate of 1.1L/min. Operating pressure: Achieves a pressure of 80kPa

Achieves a pressure of 80kPa Low power consumption: Designed for efficient operation

Designed for efficient operation Flexible PWM control: Offers speed and flow control through IN1 and IN2 pins

Offers speed and flow control through IN1 and IN2 pins Adjustable output current: Includes a GAIN SEL jumper for output current optimization

Includes a GAIN SEL jumper for output current optimization Current regulation and feedback: Pin for current regulation and feedback

APPLICATIONS:



Enable precise fluid delivery in medical equipment

Control air or fluid flow in smart home devices

devices Manage nutrient and water flow in hydroponic setups

Power small, portable air inflation devices

devices Suitable for applications involving small-scale fluid manipulation

Any application requiring a compact and controllable micro pump for air or fluid

