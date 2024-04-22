MICRF TX Click - high-performance 315MHz RF transmitter

Powerful RF transmission for remote control and security systems, based on the MICRF112



MICRF TX Click is a compact add-on board designed for data transmission over the 315MHz frequency band. This board features a high-performance MICRF112 RF transmitter IC by Microchip, known for its operational efficiency.

KEY FEATURES:



Designed for 315MHz: Specifically made for the 315MHz band, simplifying setup and streamlining the development process.



Specifically made for the 315MHz band, simplifying setup and streamlining the development process. Supports both ASK and FSK modulation: It offers flexibility in Amplitude-Shift Keying (ASK) and Frequency-Shift Keying (FSK) modulation.



It offers flexibility in Amplitude-Shift Keying (ASK) and Frequency-Shift Keying (FSK) modulation. PLL for accurate frequency stabilization: A Phase-Locked Loop (PLL) guarantees exceptional frequency stability, ensuring your data transmission remains reliable and accurate, even in challenging environments.



A Phase-Locked Loop (PLL) guarantees exceptional frequency stability, ensuring your data transmission remains reliable and accurate, even in challenging environments. Powerful wireless range: It delivers a robust +10dBm output power, allowing you to achieve a significant wireless range.



It delivers a robust +10dBm output power, allowing you to achieve a significant wireless range. Low-power Shutdown mode: Energy-efficient shutdown mode that draws a minimal 50nA current, making it ideal for battery-powered applications.



Energy-efficient shutdown mode that draws a minimal 50nA current, making it ideal for battery-powered applications. Device-enable control: The chip-enable control allows you to manage power consumption and operational mode efficiently.



APPLICATION FOR WIRELESS CONTROL NEEDS:

Create remote keyless entry systems for doors, gates, and vehicles. It offers wireless remote control for electronics, lighting systems, and machinery. Allows wireless triggering of security systems, activation of sensors, and management of access points. Control of industrial automation processes, remote equipment management, and production workflow optimization.





JUMPSTART NEW DESIGNS Simplify your design cycle with hundreds of ready-to-use projects featuring this Click board™, available on the EmbeddedWiki platform - world's largest embedded project platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.





For more information about MICRF TX Click, visit the official product page.



