The MIC 3 Click is a Click board™ that features the SSM2167-1RMZ-R7, a Microphone Preamplifier, from Analog Device. The Click board™ is a low voltage Microphone preamplifier with Variable compression and noise gating. The MIC 3 Click is a very easy solution to work with it, which makes it an ideal solution for using it in desktop, portable or palmtop computers, telephone conferencing, communication headsets, two-way communication, surveillance system, where the microphone is needed, stethoscope, karaoke and DJ mixers.

The MIC 3 click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

For the schematic, working code, and everything else about the MIC 3 Click visit the product page.

