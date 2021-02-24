Meet us at the embedded world 2021 DIGITAL

Like every year we will be a part of the leading exhibition for embedded systems in Nuremberg, embedded world 2021. This year, it will be an online event - from 1 to 5 March 2021.

Besides our selected products and innovations that will be displayed digitally, you can also contact us or arrange an appointment.

To prepare for your virtual trade fair visit, you can already put together your own schedule and arrange appointments with us and other participants and exhibitors of the virtual event in advance.

We will also have our own chat room, and we are open to discussions, company presentations, and product presentations. Our staff will be available for a chat and video calls from 9 AM to 5 PM CET during the virtual trade fair.

We remind you that you can register at our company profile and use voucher code ew21458984 to get a FREE ticket.

And if you want to learn more about the embedded world conference itself, you can visit the official page.

Your Mikroe