Meet us at embedded world 2023!

Like every year, we will be a part of the leading exhibition for embedded systems in Nuremberg, embedded world 2023, from 14th to 16th March in Hall 3 - Booth 531. Our team of proven experts will be there during the entire conference. We will be presenting our well-established products:

NECTO Studio – the world's first MCU vendor-independent IDE, it is fast, intuitive, professional, and runs on all platforms (Windows, Linux, and MacOS)

Planet Debug - the world's first hardware-as-a-service platform, which enables designers to develop and debug embedded systems remotely without investing in hardware

UNI-DS v8 - a universal development board ideal for rapid prototyping with everything engineers might need for their project development

Click boards™ - the biggest add-on boards collection in the world with over 1300 Click boards™ available

This exhibition is crucial for anyone and everyone involved in the embedded landscape, and it will cover topics ranging from security for electronic systems, distributed intelligence, and the Internet of Things all the way to e-mobility and energy efficiency.

We will keep you updated on everything, and we can't wait to meet you all. If you want to get free tickets and learn more about the embedded world itself, you can visit the official page.



Your MIKROE