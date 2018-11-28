Product successfully added to your shopping cart
Quantity
Total
There are 0 items in your cart. There is 1 item in your cart.
Total products
Total shipping  To be determined
Total
Continue shopping Proceed to checkout

Blog

All the latest product announcements, news posts, and Learn articles


Measuring barometric pressure and temperature – Pressure 7 click

Published: 28/11/2018 | Post categories: Click boards, Product Announcement

| Views:24

Measuring barometric pressure and temperature – Pressure 7 click

We’ve just released Pressure 7 click! The high-resolution digital barometric pressure and temperature sensor comes from TE Sensor Solutions, labeled as MS5837. Its sealed stainless-steel body filled with the protective gel ensures high reliability and endurance.

You can use it in any application that needs a fast and reliable pressure sensor. Industry-related applications, healthcare, mobile, smartphone, and wearable devices are great examples of applications development which could benefit from using Pressure 7.

For more information about the product, please visit our website.