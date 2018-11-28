Measuring barometric pressure and temperature – Pressure 7 click

We’ve just released Pressure 7 click! The high-resolution digital barometric pressure and temperature sensor comes from TE Sensor Solutions, labeled as MS5837. Its sealed stainless-steel body filled with the protective gel ensures high reliability and endurance.

You can use it in any application that needs a fast and reliable pressure sensor. Industry-related applications, healthcare, mobile, smartphone, and wearable devices are great examples of applications development which could benefit from using Pressure 7.

For more information about the product, please visit our website.