MDBT42Q Click that provides Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity for short-range wireless communication

Bring reliable Bluetooth 5.2 stack connectivity to embedded designs with MDBT42Q-AT2

MDBT42Q Click is a compact add-on board that provides Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity for short-range wireless communication in embedded applications. It is based on the MDBT42Q-AT2 module from RAYTAC, which is built around the Nordic nRF52810 SoC.

Bluetooth Low Energy Module: Integrates a Nordic nRF52810 SoC with a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4F processor, 192kB Flash, and 24kB RAM

Preloaded AT Command Firmware: Comes with RAYTAC's AT command firmware, simplifying configuration over UART in the peripheral/slave role

BLE Specifications Support: Compatible with Bluetooth 5.2/5.1/5.0/5.4 specifications

Flexible Data Rates: Offers selectable on-air data rates of 1Mbps or 2Mbps

Configurable TX Power: Features five selectable TX power levels

Low-Power Modes: Includes low-power modes with GPIO wake-up for energy efficiency

Includes low-power modes with GPIO wake-up for energy efficiency Onboard Antenna: An integrated chip antenna ensures excellent connectivity

Provides wireless connectivity for various Internet of Things (IoT) devices

Suitable for battery-powered wireless sensor nodes

Enables communication between smart home devices and a central hub

Used for location-based tracking of assets

Integrates into medical and fitness devices for data transfer

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about MDBT42Q Click visit the official product page.

