Today is dedicated to the latest MCU card for you named - MCU Card for STM32 STM32F756ZG.

It has a STM32F756ZG ARM cortex-M7 microcontroller and you can enjoy in its 144 pins, 1 MB flash memory and 320 kB of RAM.

The innovative design of all of our MCU cards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

We are continuing to develop our MCU Card portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our MCU Card for STM32 STM32F756ZG please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe