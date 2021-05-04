One more MCU card is in our shop - MCU CARD for STM32 STM32F446ZE.

It has an STM32F446ZE microcontroller and you can enjoy its 144 pins, 512 KB flash memory, and 131072 bytes of RAM.

The innovative design of all of our MCU cards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

We are continuing to develop our MCU Card portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our MCU CARD for STM32 STM32F446ZE please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe