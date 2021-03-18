We have one more MCU card for you in our shop - MCU CARD FOR STM32 STM32F405ZG.

It has an STM32F405ZG microcontroller and you can enjoy its 144 pins, 1024 KB MCU memory, and 196608 bytes of RAM.

The innovative design of all of our MCU cards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

We are continuing to develop our MCU Card portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our MCU CARD FOR STM32 STM32F405ZG please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe