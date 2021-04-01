We have one more MCU Card in our shop - MCU CARD FOR PIC32 PIC32MX764F128L.

It has a PIC32MX764F128L microcontroller and you can enjoy its 100 pins, 128 KB flash memory, and 32768 bytes of RAM.

The innovative design of all of our MCU cards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

We are continuing to develop our MCU Card portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our MCU CARD FOR PIC32 PIC32MX764F128L please visit the product page.

