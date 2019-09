MCU Card 5 for STM32 is equipped with the ultra-low-power STM32L021K4 microcontroller.

This MCU also has 32 pins, a speed of 32 MHz and a 2 kB of RAM. The clever design allows very simple usage.

We are continuing to develop our MCU Card portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our new MCU Card 5 for STM32 STM32L021K4 please visit the product page.

