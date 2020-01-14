This day is dedicated to the latest MCU card for you named - MCU Card 5 for Kinetis MKV42F64VLH16.

It has a MKV42F64VLH16 ARM cortex-M4 microcontroller and you can enjoy in its 64 pins, 64 kB flash memory and 16 kB of RAM.

The innovative design of all of our MCU cards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

We are continuing to develop our MCU Card portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our MCU Card 5 for Kinetis MKV42F64VLH16 please visit the product page.

