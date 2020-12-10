This day is dedicated to the latest MCU card for you named - MCU CARD 3 FOR PIC32.

It has a PIC32 PIC32MZ2048EFH144 microcontroller and you can enjoy in its 144 pins, 2 MB flash memory and 524288 bytes of RAM.

The innovative design of all of our MCU cards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

We are continuing to develop our MCU Card portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our MCU CARD 3 FOR PIC32 please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe