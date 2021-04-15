Today we are presenting to you the latest MCU card named - MCU CARD 3 FOR PIC PIC18F96J65.

It has a PIC18F96J94 microcontroller and you can enjoy its 100 pins, 96 KB flash memory, and 4096 bytes of RAM.

The innovative design of all of our MCU cards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

