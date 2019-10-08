This day is dedicated to the latest MCU card for you named - MCU Card 28 for STM32 STM32F732IE.

It has a STM32F732IE ARM cortex-M7 microcontroller and you can enjoy in its 176 pins, 512 kB flash memory and 256 kB of RAM.

The innovative design of all of our MCU cards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

