This day we dedicate to the latest MCU card for you named - MCU Card 26 for STM32 STM32F469II.

It has a STM32F469II ARM cortex-M4 microcontroller and you can enjoy in its 176 pins, 2 MB flash memory and 384 kB of RAM. The innovative design of all of our MCU cards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

We are continuing to develop our MCU Card portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our MCU Card 26 for STM32 STM32F469II please visit the product page.

