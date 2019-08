New MCU CARD 23 for STM32 is comming with STM32F767BI microcontroller.

This MCU Card is driven by the powerful STM32F767BI microcontroller, it has 208 pins- from which even 159 are I/O pins, and it has 2 MB of flash memory and 512 kB of RAM - hence it can be used for demanding design.

Our MCU cards support a wide range of the microcontrollers and you can check them all out here.

For more information about MCU CARD 23 for STM32 STM32F767BI, visit our product page.

