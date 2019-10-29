This day is dedicated to the latest MCU card for you named - MCU Card 2 for Tiva TM4C123GH6PZ.

It has a TM4C123GH6PZ ARM cortex-M4 microcontroller and you can enjoy in its 100 pins, 256 kB flash memory and 32 kB of RAM.

The innovative design of all of our MCU cards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

We are continuing to develop our MCU Card portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our MCU Card 2 for Tiva TM4C123GH6PZ please visit the product page.

