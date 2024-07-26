MCU Card 2 for PIC PIC18F87J10 - transforming the future of embedded systems development!

Standardized add-on board for simple PIC18F86J10 MCU addition on SiBRAIN-compatible development boards

MCU CARD 2 FOR PIC PIC18F87J10 is a standardized add-on board designed for easy MCU installation and replacement on development boards with SiBRAIN sockets. The SiBRAIN standard ensures compatibility with any supported MCU, regardless of pin count. Equipped with two 168-pin mezzanine connectors, it supports high pin count MCUs. Its design follows the plug & play concept of Click board™ products, ensuring simple and efficient use.

KEY FEATURES:

MCU: Features PIC18F87J10 , an 8-bit microcontroller, by Microchip



APPLICATIONS:



ABOUT SiBRAIN

SiBRAIN is a standardized microcontroller add-on board, which allows very simple installation and replacement of the microcontroller unit (MCU) on a development board equipped with the SiBRAIN Card socket. By introducing the new SiBRAIN standard, we have ensured the absolute compatibility between the development board and any of the supported MCUs, regardless of their pin number and compatibility. SiBRAIN is equipped with two 168-pin mezzanine connectors, allowing it to support even MCUs with extremely high pin count. The clever design allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

