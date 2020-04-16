This day is dedicated to the latest MCU card named - MCU Card 2 for PIC PIC18F86K22.

It has a PIC18F86K22 PIC microcontroller and you can enjoy in its 80 pins, 64 kB flash memory and 4 kB of RAM.

The innovative design of all of our MCU cards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

We are continuing to develop our MCU Card portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our MCU Card 2 for PIC PIC18F86K22 please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe