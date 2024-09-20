MCU CARD 2 for PIC PIC18F86J16 - setting a new standard in embedded systems development!

Versatile add-on board enabling easy integration of the PIC18F86J16 MCU into SiBRAIN-compatible development platforms

MCU CARD 2 for PIC PIC18F86J16 is a standardized add-on board designed for easy MCU installation and replacement on development boards with SiBRAIN sockets. The SiBRAIN standard ensures compatibility with any supported MCU, regardless of pin count. Equipped with two 168-pin mezzanine connectors, it supports high pin count MCUs. Its design follows the plug & play concept of Click board™ products, ensuring simple and efficient use.

KEY FEATURES:



MCU: Features PIC PIC18F86J16, an 8-bit microcontroller, by Microchip

MCU Memory (KB): 96KB of memory for code and application storage

RAM (Bytes): 3904 bytes of RAM

3904 bytes of RAM Supply Voltage: 3.3V

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for developing embedded systems, where easy MCU installation and replacement are crucial

Perfect for educational settings, providing a platform for learning about microcontroller programming and development

Can be used in industrial automation systems for control of complex machinery and processes

Can be integrated into consumer electronics for appliance control and system monitoring

for appliance control and system monitoring Suitable for IoT applications where quick deployment and reliable performance of MCUs are essential

BONUS PRODUCT RELEASE

Ultimate protection and versatility for your Clicker 4 projects



Looking for a robust and reliable solution to protect your Clicker 4 board in any environment?

Look no further than the C7016014 Plastic enclosure from OKW! This two-piece enclosure is suitable for Clicker 4 and ensures top-tier protection with its durable ABS/PC construction. Offering IP 66 and IP 67 ratings, it shields your board from dust, water, and even impacts, making it perfect for both development and field deployment. The transparent top allows you to easily monitor your internal components while ensuring everything stays securely in place, thanks to its attachment domes for PCB mounting.

Whether you’re testing new projects or deploying your Clicker 4 in demanding conditions, the Plastic enclosure for Clicker 4 enclosure covers you. Its quick-action stainless-steel lock makes accessing your board easy, while the precision sealing keeps external elements at bay. With the C7016014, you can ensure your Clicker 4 remains protected and functional, no matter where your next project takes you!



ABOUT SiBRAIN

SiBRAIN is a standardized microcontroller add-on board, which allows very simple installation and replacement of the microcontroller unit (MCU) on a development board equipped with the SiBRAIN Card socket. By introducing the new SiBRAIN standard, we have ensured the absolute compatibility between the development board and any of the supported MCUs, regardless of their pin number and compatibility. SiBRAIN is equipped with two 168-pin mezzanine connectors, allowing it to support even MCUs with extremely high pin count. The clever design allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

About MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



