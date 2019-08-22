New MCU Card 15 for STM32 has arrived with the STM32F723ZE microcontroller.

This MCU Card has 144 pins, a speed of 216 MHz, flash memory of 512 kB and 256 kB of RAM. As all of our MCU Cards, the clever design allows for very simple usage.

We are continuing to develop our MCU Card portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our new MCU Card 15 for STM32 STM32F723ZE please visit the product page.

Yours sincerely,

Mikroe