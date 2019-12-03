Today is dedicated to the latest MCU card for you named - MCU Card 13 for STM32 STM32L4S5ZI.

It has a STM32L4S5ZI ARM cortex-M4 microcontroller and you can enjoy in its 144 pins, 2 MB flash memory and 640 kB of RAM.

The innovative design of all of our MCU cards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

We are continuing to develop our MCU Card portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our MCU Card 13 for STM32 STM32L4S5ZI please visit the product page.

