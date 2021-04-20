Today we are presenting to you the latest MCU card in our shop - MCU CARD 11 for STM32 STM32F303VE.

It has STM32F303VE microcontroller and you can enjoy its 100 pins, 512 KB flash memory, and 8192 bytes of RAM.

The innovative design of all of our MCU cards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

We are continuing to develop our MCU Card portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our MCU CARD 11 for STM32 STM32F303VE please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe