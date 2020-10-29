This day is dedicated to the latest MCU card for you named - MCU Card 11 for PIC18F57Q43.

It has a PIC18F57Q43 PIC microcontroller and you can enjoy in its 48 pins, 128 kB flash memory and 8192 bytes of RAM.

The innovative design of all of our MCU cards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

We are continuing to develop our MCU Card portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our MCU Card 11 for PIC PIC18F57Q43 please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe