This day is dedicated to the latest MCU card for you named - MCU Card 10 for PIC PIC18F67K40.

It has a PIC 18F67K40 PIC microcontroller and you can enjoy in its 64 pins, 128 kB flash memory and 3 kB of RAM.

The innovative design of all of our MCU cards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

We are continuing to develop our MCU Card portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our MCU Card 10 for PIC PIC18F67K40 please visit the product page.

