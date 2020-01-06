This day is dedicated to the latest MCU card for you named - MCU Card 10 for Kinetis MK60DN512VLQ10.

It has a MK60DN512VLQ10 ARM cortex-M4 microcontroller and you can enjoy in its 144 pins, 512 kB flash memory and 128 kB of RAM.

The innovative design of all of our MCU cards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

