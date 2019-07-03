Make your new IoT device with the ReRAM click

Equipped with the MB85AS4MT, a 4 megabits serial SPI ReRAM memory module from Fujitsu Semiconductor, ReRAM click can be used both as a non-volatile storage media, or temporary RAM expansion for storing variables in any embedded application.

It can be used for the development of the many different cost-sensitive applications, such as wearables and IoT devices or any application where the non-volatile storage media, or temporary RAM expansion for storing variables is needed.

The key features of the ReRAM click include:

Low latency

Low power consumption

Erase-free operation

Non-volatile storage

