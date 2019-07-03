Account
Make your new IoT device with the ReRAM click

Published: 03/07/2019 | Post categories: Click boards, Product Announcement

Equipped with the MB85AS4MT, a 4 megabits serial SPI ReRAM memory module from Fujitsu Semiconductor, ReRAM click can be used both as a non-volatile storage media, or temporary RAM expansion for storing variables in any embedded application.

 

It can be used for the development of the many different cost-sensitive applications, such as wearables and IoT devices or any application where the non-volatile storage media, or temporary RAM expansion for storing variables is needed.

 

The key features of the ReRAM click include:

  • Low latency
  • Low power consumption
  • Erase-free operation
  • Non-volatile storage

 

For more information about the ReRAM click, visit the product page.