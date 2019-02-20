Make your IoT application faster – get the Temp&Hum 10 click

IoT is all the talks lately. And no wonder – it can provide so much useful help, whether you’re into it as a professional or as a hobbyist.

There seems to be an urgent need for the embedded tools which enable faster and easier IoT application design. We had this in mind and produced the new smart temperature and humidity sensing click – the Temp&Hum 10. It is specifically aimed at IoT application, due to its extremely small size and very low power consumption.

The Temp&Hum 10 click can measure a wide range of temperature and relative humidity (RH) values with high accuracy. The sensor used on this Click board™ offers the complete measurement system:

capacitive RH sensor

thermal sensor

analog and digital data processing, and

the I2C communication interface

The Temp&Hum 10 click features high reliability and long-term stability, high accuracy, repeatability, and low hysteresis, which makes it an ideal solution for various temperature and humidity related IoT applications.

With this Click board™, you can easily make battery operated weather stations, thermostats and humidistats, microenvironment centers, respiratory therapy applications, air conditioners, and other similar applications.

For more information about the Temp&Hum 10 click, please visit our website.