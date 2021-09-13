Magneto 9 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a low-power, accurate, and reliable magnetic sensing device. This board features the A1359, dual tracking output linear hall-effect sensor from Allegro MicroSystems. This ratiometric Hall-effect sensor provides an analog voltage and a PWM signal with a duty cycle proportional to the applied magnetic field. It comes with factory-programmed offset, sensitivity, and polarity, where the PWM output tracks the analog output to within a +/-3% mismatch.

This Click board™ is the most suitable for use in automotive and industrial applications such as displacement and angular position, which requires high accuracy in conjunction with redundant outputs.

