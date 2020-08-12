Magneto 8 Click is a compact add-on board that contains an easy-to-program magnetic rotary position sensor with incremental quadrature (A/B) and 12-bit digital outputs. This board features the AS5601, 12-bit programmable contactless encoder IC from AMS-AG. It is based on a planar Hall sensor technology, supports industry-standard I2C interface, and it measures the orthogonal component of the flux density (Bz) from an external magnet. It also provides a smart low-power mode which automatically reduces power consumption.

Magneto 8 Click has many features that make it attractive for various applications such as angular position measurement solutions, encoder replacement, contactless magnetic position sensors, and more.

For more information about the Magneto 8 Click, please visit the product page.

