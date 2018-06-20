Magneto 5 click - a 3-axis magnetic sensor

Some animals can sense the Earth's magnetic field (it's called magnetoreception), and so can our new Click board™ - Magneto 5 click.

Magneto 5 click

The main component on Magneto 5 click is MMC34160PJ, a 3-axis magnetic sensor IC from MEMSIC Inc. The IC is made out of permalloy film, deposited on a silicon wafer. The main characteristic of permalloy is that it is easily magnetized and demagnetized.

The Click board™ also has a reset function which restores the device to the default features. You can learn more about this on the product page.

The sensor can sense the heading direction with the precision of ±1˚, with the full-scale magnetic field detection of ±16 G.

How strong is a fridge magnet?

The strength of a magnetic field is measured in either tesla (in honor of Nikola Tesla) or in gauss. 10,000 gauss equals one tesla. Your average fridge magnet, brought from summer holiday is about 0.001 tesla . For comparison sake, the strength of Earth's magnetic field is 0.00005 tesla .

For more information about Magneto 5 click, visit the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika