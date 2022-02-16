Magneto 11 Click is a compact add-on board that contains an accurate and reliable magnetic sensing device. This board features the AS5510, a linear hall sensor with 10-bit resolution, and an I2C interface from AMS-AG. It can measure the absolute position of lateral movement of a simple 2-pole magnet. A lateral stroke of 0.5mm ~ 2mm can be measured with air gaps around 1.0mm, depending on the magnet size. The AS5510 may be switched to a Power-Down state when it is not used to conserve power.

This Click board™ is suitable for position sensing applications requiring a small magnetic range where noise is a critical design parameter.

