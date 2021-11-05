Magneto 10 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a 3D magnetometer. This board features the MLX90392, a +/-5mT range magnetometer for low-noise applications from Melexis Technologies. The MLX90392, specially designed for micropower applications, measures magnetic fields along the three axes (X, Y being in a plane parallel to the surface of the die, and Z being perpendicular to the surface). Those measurements and the MLX90392’s temperature are converted into 16-bit words, transferred upon request over I2C communication.

This Click board™ is suitable for position sensing requiring a small magnetic range and precise position measurement where noise is a critical design parameter.

For more information about Magneto 10 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe