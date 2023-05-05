Magnetic Rotary 5 Click is a compact add-on board for accurate magnet-position sensing. This board features the AS5134, a contactless magnetic rotary encoder from ams for accurate angular measurement over a full turn of 360º. It is designed to provide accurate angle measurements with a simple two-pole magnet rotating over the center of the chip, featuring an integrated Hall element, analog front end, and digital signal processing. Offering a high resolution of 8.5 bits, which equates to 360 positions per revolution, it is also capable of high-speed performance, with a maximum RPM of 76875. It can accommodate a wide range of magnetic fields, from 20 to 80mT. It also has an onboard header for incremental and commutation signals of their respective A/B/I and U/V/W signals and pins for Daisy Chain Mode and OTP programming.

This Click board™ is suitable for contactless rotary position sensing, rotary switches (human-machine interface), AC/DC motor position control, and brushless DC motor position control.

For more information about Magnetic Rotary 5 Click, visit the official product page.

