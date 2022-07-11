Magnetic Rotary 4 Click is a compact add-on board for accurate magnet-position sensing. This board features the AS5047D, an SPI-configurable high-resolution rotary position sensor for fast absolute angle measurement over a full 360-degree range from ams AG. The AS5047D is equipped with revolutionary integrated dynamic angle error compensation (DAEC™) with almost 0 latency and offers a robust design that suppresses the influence of any homogenous external stray magnetic field. It also comes with an onboard header reserved for incremental and commutation signals of their respective A/B/I and U/V/W signals alongside embedded self-diagnostics, including magnetic field strength, lost magnet, and other related diagnostic features.

This Click board™ has been designed to support BLDC motor commutation for the most challenging automotive applications.

For more information about Magnetic Rotary 4 Click, please visit the product page.

