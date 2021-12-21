Magnetic Rotary 2 Click is a compact add-on board used for accurate magnet-position sensing. This board features the AEAT-9922, an angular magnetic rotary sensor providing accurate angular measurement over a full 360 degrees of rotation from Broadcom Limited. The AEAT-9922 uses integrated Hall sensor elements with complex analog and digital signal processing within a single device. The absolute angle measurement provides an instant indication of the magnet's angular position with a selectable and one-time programmable resolution from 10 to 18 bits. It also comes with an onboard header reserved for incremental outputs of their respective A, B, and I pins, the same as the commutation U, V, and W signals.

This Click board™ represents a versatile solution capable of supporting a broad range of applications with its robust architecture to measure and deliver absolute and incremental signals.

For more information about Magnetic Rotary 2 Click, please visit the product page.

Your MIKROE