Magnetic linear click, a very accurate position sensing Click board™

Magnetic linear click has arrived. It utilizes the HMC1501, the linear magnetic displacement sensor IC. The integrated sensor uses a single, saturated-mode Wheatstone bridge. Because it consists of four magneto-resistive elements, it’s far more accurate than the commonly used Hall-effect sensors. You can easily achieve the precision of up to 0.07° in the angular range of ±45°!

To allow simplified usage, the Magnetic linear click features additional A/D converter, which converts the analog output of the HMC1501. All of these are making it a complete solution for the rapid development of various contactless position and direction sensing applications. Also, the HMI interfaces, precision measurement applications, proximity detection applications, and similar, will benefit from using this click.

