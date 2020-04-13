Magnetic Compass through history

As found in the Encyclopedia Britannica, 1999 "Sometime in the 12th century, mariners in China and Europe made the discovery, apparently independently, that a piece of lodestone, a naturally occurring magnetic ore, when floated on a stick in water, tends to align itself so as to point in the direction of the polestar. "

Mankind kept improving on the idea, but the working principle is still the same.

We went from lodestone to silicon, and then finally to Click boards™.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Compass 3 Click is expansion board that can measure magnetic field in three-axis, which makes it perfect for implementation in applications such as electric compasses.

This boards features MMC5883MA, a complete 3-axis magnetic sensor with signal processing from MEMISC. For reading magnetic field and temperature from the sensor you can use I2C interface. Main features of the sensor are is capability to measure magnetic fields within the full scale range of 8Gauss (G), with 0.25mG per LSB resolution at 16bits operation mode and 0.4mG total RMS noise level, enabling heading accuracy of 1º in electronic compass applications.

Compass 3 Click add on board is suitable for applications such as electrical compass, position sensing, general magnetic field measurement and more.

