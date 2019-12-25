A very fun project that has the potential to help your decision-making skills!

The project we are talking about is titled Magic 8 Ball Using PocketBeagle® and Mikroe Click Boards™ and it was created by Nikhita Gangla. You can check the project out in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

Nikhita used two of our products, the MPU 9DOF click, ideal for low power, low cost, and high performance requirements of consumer electronics equipment, and the OLED C click, a compact display.

This beginner project is definitely a fun one and the author thinks that you can do it in an hour – just in time for the holidays!

For more information about the MPU 9DOF click, please visit its product page, and if you want to know more about the OLED C click, please visit its product page.

