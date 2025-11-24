M-BUS RF 5 Click designed for long-range, low-power smart metering and building automation communication

Achieve long-range wireless data communication with up to 1.5km range using the 2609051183000

M-BUS RF 5 Click is a compact add-on board that provides long-range wireless data communication between smart meters and gateways using the Wireless M-Bus (wM-Bus) standard. It is based on the Metis-E Wireless M-Bus module (2609051183000) from Würth Elektronik.

KEY FEATURES:



Wireless Standard: Supports the Wireless M-Bus (wM-Bus) standard for smart metering communication

Supports the Wireless M-Bus (wM-Bus) standard for smart metering communication Operating Frequency: Operates in the 868.3 to 869.525MHz frequency range for stable and interference-resistant transmission

Operates in the 868.3 to 869.525MHz frequency range for stable and interference-resistant transmission Communication Modes: Supports wM-Bus communication modes S, T, and C as defined by the OMS (Open Metering System) specification

Supports wM-Bus communication modes S, T, and C as defined by the OMS (Open Metering System) specification Long Range: Achieves a line-of-sight range of up to 1500 meters

Achieves a line-of-sight range of up to 1500 meters High RF Performance: Features an output power of 14dBm and a receiver sensitivity of -107dBm for robust performance

Features an output power of 14dBm and a receiver sensitivity of -107dBm for robust performance Power Management: Supports multiple low-power operation modes, including Idle, Receiving, Transmitting, and Standby/Shutdown

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for wireless data collection from smart meters (electricity, water, gas, heat) to a gateway

(electricity, water, gas, heat) to a gateway Forms a crucial part of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) systems requiring long-range, reliable communication

systems requiring long-range, reliable communication Used for monitoring and data exchange in smart building automation and control

and control Suitable for environmental monitoring applications that require energy-efficient, long-range data transmission

