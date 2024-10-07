M-BUS RF 3 Click featuring a low-power M-BUS EN13757-4 868MHz radio module

Enhance wireless metering efficiency with the energy-saving M-BUS RF 2 Click, featuring the Metis-II (2607021183000) module

M-BUS RF 3 Click is a compact add-on board designed for smart metering, home automation, and industrial control applications. This Click board™ features the Metis-II (2607021183000), an 868MHz radio module from Würth Elektronik.

European-friendly frequency: Operates at 868MHz, ideal for applications in Europe

Operates at 868MHz, ideal for applications in Europe Powerful processing and transmission: Module based on the MSP430 MCU and CC1125 RF chip-set ensuring efficient data processing and transmission

Module based on the MSP430 MCU and CC1125 RF chip-set ensuring efficient data processing and transmission Integrated memory: Includes Flash and RAM for program and data storage

Includes Flash and RAM for program and data storage Standard compliance: Compliant with Wireless M-BUS EN13757-4:2013 and Open Metering System (OMS) standards

Compliant with Wireless M-BUS EN13757-4:2013 and Open Metering System (OMS) standards Long-range communication: Up to 1000 meters line of sight for reliable data transmission over extended distances

Up to 1000 meters line of sight for reliable data transmission over extended distances Low-power operation: Wake-On-Radio functionality extends battery life by waking up the device only when data transmission is required

Wake-On-Radio functionality extends battery life by waking up the device only when data transmission is required Communication interface: UART interface with additional hardware flow control pins for reliable data exchange

Enable remote data collection from electricity, water, and gas meters for optimized smart metering solutions

solutions Make wireless communication between smart home devices such as thermostats, lighting systems, and security sensors for unified control

devices such as thermostats, lighting systems, and security sensors for unified control Ensure dependable data transmission in industrial environments, supporting remote monitoring of machinery, production processes, and environmental conditions

