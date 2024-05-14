M-BUS RF 2 Click - low-power 868MHz radio module

Upgrade wireless metering with the low-power M-BUS RF 2 Click based on the Metis-I (2605041183000) module

M-BUS RF 2 Click is a compact add-on board designed for smart metering, home automation, and industrial control applications. This Click board™ features the Metis-I (2605041183000), an 868MHz radio module from Würth Elektronik.

KEY FEATURES:

European-friendly frequency: Operates at 868MHz, ideal for applications in Europe.

Operates at 868MHz, ideal for applications in Europe. Powerful processing and transmission: Module based on the MSP430 MCU and CC1101 RF chip-set ensuring efficient data processing and transmission.

Module based on the MSP430 MCU and CC1101 RF chip-set ensuring efficient data processing and transmission. Integrated memory: Includes Flash and RAM for program and data storage.

Includes Flash and RAM for program and data storage. Standard compliance: Compliant with Wireless M-BUS EN13757-4:2013 and Open Metering System (OMS) standards.

Compliant with Wireless M-BUS EN13757-4:2013 and Open Metering System (OMS) standards. Long-range communication: Up to 700 meters line of sight for reliable data transmission over extended distances.

Up to 700 meters line of sight for reliable data transmission over extended distances. Low-power operation: Wake-On-Radio functionality extends battery life by waking up the device only when data transmission is required.

Wake-On-Radio functionality extends battery life by waking up the device only when data transmission is required. Communication interface: UART interface with additional hardware flow control pins for reliable data exchange.

APPLICATIONS:

Achieve remote data collection from electricity, water, and gas meters for efficient smart metering .

. Establish wireless communication between smart home devices like thermostats, lighting systems, and security sensors for centralized control.

Attain reliable data transmission in industrial settings, enabling remote monitoring of machinery, production lines, and environmental conditions.

