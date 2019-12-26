The M-Bus Master click is a Click board™ that is a complete solution for a master node in M-Bus networks.

The M-Bus ("Meter-Bus") is a new European standard for remote reading of heat meters and it is also usable for all other types of consumption meters as well as for various sensors and actuators. Given all the features these elements offer, the M-Bus Master click can be used for low cost applications, and low voltage, MCU based, single supply applications.

For more information about the M-Bus Master click, please visit the product page.

