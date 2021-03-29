LTE IoT 9 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) Wireless IoT module which is 3GPP Release 14 compliant. It allows connections to the LTE CAT-M1 and CAT NB1/2 network. This board features the EXS62-W, LTE-IoT Wireless Module from Thales that offers a rich set of Internet protocols and industry-standard interfaces such as UART, USB, etc. Global IoT connectivity, integrated GNSS support, SMS support, extended coverage range, and reduced power consumption make this single IoT module an excellent choice for device makers while ensuring worldwide reliability. This Click board™ is suitable for applications such as logistics and asset tracking, predictive maintenance, industrial, smart agriculture, and many more.

