LTE IoT 8 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a low-power solution for LTE and NB-IoT connectivity. This board features the SKY66430-11, a multi-band multi-chip System-in-Package (SiP) supporting 5G Massive IoT (LTE-M/NB-IoT) platforms from Skyworks Solutions and Sequans Communications. The SiP integrates the entire RF front end, transceiver, power management, memory, and baseband modem for an LTE multi-band radio operating in the 698 to 2200MHz frequency range.

According to Skyworks, the SKY66430-11 is a fully pre-certified, all-in-one SiP that supports a range of low power, low data rate consumer and industrial IoT applications, including asset tracking, industrial monitoring, smart metering, and wearables.



For more information, visit the LTE IoT 8 Click product page.

