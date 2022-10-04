LTE IoT 7 Click is an add-on board representing a secure-cloud multi-band solution designed for IoT applications. This board features the SARA-R422M8S, a multi-band LTE-M/NB-IoT/EGPRS multi-mode solution with integrated high-performance standard precision M8 GNSS receiver for global position acquisition from u-blox. Equipped with familiar AT commands set over the UART interface, USB interface, and Network and Status indicators, it also provides over-the-air firmware updates, end-to-end trusted domain security, and u-Blox’s leading GNSS technology.

This Click board™ is ideal for mission-critical IoT applications, as they include a unique and immutable root-of-trust, such as connected healthcare, industrial monitoring, point of sale and vending terminals, and many more.

For more information, visit the LTE IoT 7 Click product page.

