LTE IoT 6 Click is a compact add-on board that contains an IoT module with worldwide coverage. This board features the SARA-R412M, a cellular module that offers multi-band data transmissions for Low Power Wide Area solutions in a compact form factor from u-Blox. It provides software-based multi-band configurability enabling international multi-regional coverage in LTE Cat M1/NB1 and (E)GPRS radio access technologies. It also ensures data integrity between applications via secure communication protocols (two-way authentication between the client and server) and provides critical firmware updates thanks to the u-Blox proprietary uFOTA (firmware over the air).

This Click board™ is suitable for secure low-power IoT applications requiring deeper range (underground) and extended battery life.

